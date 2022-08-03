scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant’s car in Pune

Shiv Sena's Pune city unit president Sanjay More was among the five arrested.The police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against more than 15 people.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 3, 2022 12:22:17 pm
Uday Samant car attackFormer Maharashtra minister Uday Samant (File)

The Pune city Police have arrested five people, including Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray supporter Sanjay More, in connection with an attack on former Maharashtra minister Uday Samant’s car in the Katraj area Tuesday night. The police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against more than 15 people for the attack on the car of the rebel Sena leader who supports Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deputy commissioner of police Sagar Patil said that charges under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attemept to murder), were invoked. “Offence has been registered against more than 15 people and five people have been arrested till now.” Patil added.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that More, Shiv Sena’s Pune city unit president, was among the five people arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

Samant’s car was attacked at Katraj Chowk around 8.30 pm by the group which had reportedly gathered for a rally of Aaditya Thackeray. A window pane of the car was broken as the group charged at the vehicle and chanted slogans against Samant, the former technical and higher education minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, who was on his way to attend an event in which Shinde also participated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

The police had to use force to disperse the mob to make way for Samant’s car to move ahead from the area.

The incident took place towards the end of a day that saw a lot of political activity in Pune, as both Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray were in the city and attended events at various places.
In the evening, Aaditya Thackeray addressed a rally in the Katraj area, which was attended by a large number of supporters.

More from Pune

In the early hours of Wednesday, Samant said in a tweet in Marathi: “Even if you call me a traitor, I am calm. Even if you hurl abuse at me and my parents, I am calm. Will you now kill me because I changed my thought process? I am calm but I am not helpless. Time is the solution to all this. Please do not test my patience. Jai Maharashtra.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:07:46 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Could China invade Taiwan?
Explained: Could China invade Taiwan?
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy and lawmakers
Opinion

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy and lawmakers

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement