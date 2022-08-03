Uddhav Thackeray loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant’s car in Pune

The Pune city Police have arrested five people, including Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray supporter Sanjay More, in connection with an attack on former Maharashtra minister Uday Samant’s car in the Katraj area Tuesday night. The police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against more than 15 people for the attack on the car of the rebel Sena leader who supports Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deputy commissioner of police Sagar Patil said that charges under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attemept to murder), were invoked. “Offence has been registered against more than 15 people and five people have been arrested till now.” Patil added.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that More, Shiv Sena’s Pune city unit president, was among the five people arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

Samant’s car was attacked at Katraj Chowk around 8.30 pm by the group which had reportedly gathered for a rally of Aaditya Thackeray. A window pane of the car was broken as the group charged at the vehicle and chanted slogans against Samant, the former technical and higher education minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, who was on his way to attend an event in which Shinde also participated.

The police had to use force to disperse the mob to make way for Samant’s car to move ahead from the area.

The incident took place towards the end of a day that saw a lot of political activity in Pune, as both Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray were in the city and attended events at various places.

In the evening, Aaditya Thackeray addressed a rally in the Katraj area, which was attended by a large number of supporters.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Samant said in a tweet in Marathi: “Even if you call me a traitor, I am calm. Even if you hurl abuse at me and my parents, I am calm. Will you now kill me because I changed my thought process? I am calm but I am not helpless. Time is the solution to all this. Please do not test my patience. Jai Maharashtra.”