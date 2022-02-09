Shiv Sena workers arrested for causing injury to Somaiya; given bail later

ELEVEN OFFICE bearers and workers of Shiv Sena, who were placed under arrest on Tuesday by the police for causing injury to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week, were granted bail by a court in Pune on later in the day.

Somaiya was on a visit to the PMC on Saturday evening to submit a complaint to Commissioner Vikram Kumar, alleging financial irregularities in the setting up of COVID-19 jumbo hospitals in the city.

BJP office bearer from Pune Prashant Late said in his complaint to the police that when he and Somaiya were at the stairs of the PMC building, some Shiv Sena workers allegedly pushed and manhandled Somaiya after which he fell on the stairs and was injured. Cops had booked a group of 60 to 70 Shiv Sena workers in the case, including Shis Sena Pune City Chief Sanjay More, and had booked them on the charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and causing hurt.

On Monday, the police initially arrested Sena worker Sunny Vasant Gavate and on Tuesday afternoon, 10 more were placed under arrest by officials from Shivajinagar police station. They were later produced before the court, where the police sought their custodial remand.

Advocate Satish Mulik, who represented the Shiv Sena workers, said, “The prosecution sought police custody of the arrested persons. We argued that while the incident was unfortunate, Shiv Sena workers were there to give Mr Somaiya a memorandum and crowding led to the confusion. We also argued that all the provisions they have been booked under are bailable. The court remanded all 11 Shiv Sena office bearers and workers to magisterial custody and later granted them bail. The 11 are 10 arrested on Tuesday and one arrested earlier.”

After the incident, Somaiya was admitted to the hospital and the doctors said he had suffered contusions to wrist and tailbone.