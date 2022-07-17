Shiv Sena will rejoice if Uddhav and Shinde reunite: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Sunday that it will be a “happier moment” for the party if party chief Uddhav Thackeray and rebel group leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unite.

“I won’t say it will be a new dawn for the party or will boost the Sena’s image, but yes it will certainly be a happier moment for the entire Shiv Sena,” Raut told The Indian Express, a day after party leader and Marathi actor Deepali Sayeed expressed the possibility of Uddhav and Shinde coming together.

In a tweet, Sayeed had said, “I feel extremely good to know that in the next two days, honourable Uddhav saheb and honourable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be coming together for discussion keeping the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks in mind. Shinde saheb has understood the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks, while Uddhav-ji has performed the role of a family head with a large heart. I also would like to thank the BJP for playing the role of a mediator. Will wait to know the venue of the meeting.”

Reacting to Sayeed’s tweet, Raut said, “She is not the spokesperson of the party. She should be careful about what she speaks.” However, when asked whether he agreed with her tweet, Raut said, “Yes, I too feel the same way. They (rebel group) are our own people. If both leaders and all Sainiks come together, the party will be a happy unit.”

A faction of the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, had raised a banner of revolt in Maharashtra which led to Thackeray’s resignation as the chief minister and the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government. On June 30, the Shinde-BJP government was formed with Shinde getting sworn in as the chief minister.

Raut said those who left the party belong to the big Shiv Sena family. “They are our own people. These days, they are criticising me for my statements which were made when they suddenly dumped the party. At that particular moment, we were all shaken and angry. And in such a moment, you don’t expect people to praise those who left. Whatever was said was in anger.”

The MP said rebel leaders who are criticising him should introspect a little. “I went all the way to their constituencies before and after the election. I campaigned for them and whenever they held a public meeting after the elections, I went to address the people. They should introspect a little before criticising me,” he said.

Regarding the delay in Cabinet formation, Raut said, “A constitutional crisis of sorts has been created in Maharashtra as despite the chief minister and deputy chief minister taking charge, there is no sign of a Cabinet formation. When the MVA came into being, seven ministers had taken the oath. Here only two are trying to run the government. How can the two run the whole of Maharashtra?”

Demanding President’s Rule in Maharashtra, Raut added, “Barbados has a population of 2.5 lakh and yet it has a Cabinet of 27. Maharashtra’s 12 crore population has a Cabinet of two members that is taking arbitrary decisions. Where is the regard for the Constitution? Till the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court gives its verdict, President’s Rule should be imposed in Maharashtra.”

