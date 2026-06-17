‘Nobody offered Rs 15 crore’: 2 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs deny defection claim

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to recognise any breakaway group of party MPs. (File Photo)

Two Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Rajabhau Waje and Omraje Nimbalkar, on Wednesday denied being offered Rs 15 crore to defect to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The development comes amid growing speculation of a rebellion in the ranks of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

“Nobody has contacted me, and therefore, there is no question of any money being offered to me,” Nashik MP Waje told a Marathi news channel. Dharashiv MP Nimbalkar toed the same line. “I am tired of answering this question…I have not been offered any money,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut had alleged on Tuesday that Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were being offered Rs 15 crore to switch sides. The party has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to recognise any breakaway group of party MPs.