Defecting Sena MPs betraying people who elected them, we will protest: Congress

Spokesperson of state Congress Gopal Tiwari on Thursday said the act of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, who were elected by the public to oppose the established Modi government and vote based on the ‘manifesto and policies’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and who have decided to join the BJP-Mahayuti, is a betrayal and fraud on the people of Maharashtra.

“Congress and INDIA Alliance workers will take to the streets and hold intense protest agitations in front of the homes of treacherous MPs who defect against the people’s mandate,” he said.

Due to the Modi government’s ‘continuous unconstitutional and anti-democratic actions’, Tiwari said the public gave a clear mandate to the Congress-led INDIA Alliance, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to save the nation’s wealth and protect the Constitution, and have also provided a strong Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Congress has increased its MP count by 100%, rising from 52 to 102.