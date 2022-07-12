Shiv Sena to support NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu, says will do ‘what is right’

A day after Shiv Sena lawmakers urged their chief Uddhav Thackeray to extend support to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, the party indicated Tuesday that it will back her but said it does not mean it was supporting the BJP.

“The Shiv Sena does what it thinks is right. In the past also we have extended support to Congress nominee T N Seshan and UPA nominees like Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee. The Sena has the tradition of going beyond politics. We believe in backing people in the national interest,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.

When asked specifically whether the Shiv Sena was preparing to extend support to NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu, Raut said a decision in this regard will be announced soon by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Today or tomorrow, you can expect the decision,” he said.

“Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman likely to be the President of India. There is a lot of tribal population in Maharashtra. There are a lot of Shiv Sainiks who come from tribal areas. There are MLAs too,” said Raut.

“The decision of supporting Draupadi Murmu doesn’t mean we are supporting the BJP,” added Raut.

“After the discussions in the meeting [on Monday], Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on the same and he won’t take the decision under any pressure. Whatever decision he will take will be accepted by all of us,” he also said.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18. MPs can vote as per their will as there is no party whip issued.

At the meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, a majority of MPs said the party must support NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. Raut said only two MPs—Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde and Bhawana Gawli—were not present at the meeting.

A top Shiv Sena leader, who is close to Uddhav Thackeray, said, “After yesterday’s meeting with MPs, our party chief has decided to extend support to NDA presidential nominee. The party MPs wanted a tribal leader to be supported. There is nothing wrong with it. Earlier, too the Shiv Sena has backed the right candidate no matter which party he or she came from,” he said.

After the meeting, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar had told the media that they had urged the party chief to support the NDA candidate as she belonged to a tribal community. “Though Droupadi Murmu is an NDA presidential nominee, she is from the tribal community and a woman. Most of the MPs demanded that Shiv Sena should support her. Our party chief told us that he will decide in a day or two,” said Kirtikar.

Earlier, Sena MP Rahul Shewale had written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray to extend support to Murmu.

Reacting to the likely support from the Shiv Sena for Murmu, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “We will welcome it whole-heartedly.”