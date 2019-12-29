Shiv Sena takes ‘full credit’ for loan waiver, keeps Congress and NCP out of the picture

One of the hoardings in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Express photo/Manoj More) One of the hoardings in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Express photo/Manoj More)

Across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Shiv Sena has put up some hoardings, in which it has taken credit for the farm loan waiver announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, headed by Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The hoardings have pictures of Uddhav and his father, late Sena founder Bal Thackeray, but they make no mention of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, or of Sena’s partners in the government, the Congress and NCP. The saffron hoardings, with Shiv Sena emblazoned in the middle, declare that the party has implemented the ‘complete loan waiver’. In the last two days, the hoardings have come up at key spots in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The move by Sena seems to have upset its coalition partner Congress, which has decided to counter the move by putting up a different type of hoarding by Monday. “The loan waiver decision was a collective one taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It was a cabinet decision. And therefore, it would have been more appropriate if the hoardings had credited the Maha Vikas Aghadi rather than one individual party,” said Congress’ Pune unit spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

The city Congress unit said if the Shiv Sena had, in its individual capacity, decided to project itself, then the Congress will also put up hoardings in this regard by Monday. “But in the spirit of unity, we will not take credit. Rather, we will have hoardings with pictures of top leaders of all three parties, which will only enhance the reputation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said Iyer.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, who is a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and was present when the cabinet took the decision to grant the farm loan waiver, said government decisions are collectively taken by cabinet ministers and the credit does not go to any single party.

“Cabinet decisions are taken jointly by ministers belonging to all the parties in the government. And therefore, the credit doesn’t go to a single party but to all parties involved,” Thorat told The Indian Express.

However, NCP, one of the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, said it had no objections to the Sena hoardings. NCP state spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Sena had spent its own funds to put up the hoardings. “Let them do it, they have spent money on it. We have no objection to it,” he said.

The BJP claimed that the move showed the “confusion” in the ruling coalition. Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Firstly, the loan waiver is a betrayal of state farmers. And secondly, one party trying to take credit shows their internal contradictions. This… shows the confusion in the ranks of the three parties, which has led to farmers being taken for a ride.”

Shiv Sena’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Yogesh Babar, however, said the hoardings had come from Mumbai and were not put up by the party’s local units. “The hoardings are being installed by private contractors and the local unit has no role to play in this,” he said.

