Shiv Sena-NCP will contest future polls together: Saamna

Last week, NCP leader and Deputy Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the three parties have come together after Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi took the decision to form the government. (File)

Even as the Shiv Sena on Thursday said it will contest future elections in alliance with the NCP, the Sharad Pawar-led party said it was confident that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will contest parliamentary and assembly elections together.

“BJP and Congress are preparing to contest elections on their own. If every party is trying to do so, then Shiv Sena and NCP, keeping in view the interests of Maharashtra, will contest the elections in alliance. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are keen for such an alliance,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamna read.

“Congress is an important constituent of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. However, Congress is in third spot in Maharashtra. MPCC chief Nana Patole, by making the announcement of contesting election on its own, has tried to infuse confidence in the party rank and file,” the editorial read.

Patole seems to have no confusion in his mind as to who will be the next Chief Minister, according to the Sena mouthpiece. “Patole has confidently said that Congress will come to power and the Chief Minister will also be of the Congress. There is no confusion in his mind as to who will be the Chief Minister. He said he will be the Chief Minister if the party gives him the permission. But Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the party which gets 145 MLAs elections will form the government and will have its Chief Minister as well…There is nothing wrong in having big political ambitions in politics but if you don’t have the numbers, what is the use of all song and dance?”

Shiv Sena also ruled out an alliance with the BJP. “BJP leader Raosaheb Danve has said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is not possible in future. Therefore, BJP will have to contest elections on its own..,” the editorial read.

“Danve said that in politics, there are no permanent enemies and friends. This is very true….Danve is prominent leader of the party. Whatever he says cannot be ignored. 2024 elections are still far away. But major political parties are raising the bogey of elections. Are they trying to make efforts to hold elections earlier than scheduled? In Maharashtra, no party would like to strike an alliance with BJP. Therefore, it is inevitable for BJP to contest elections on its own,” the editorial read.

On the stance taken by Shiv Sena, NCP State spokesperson Umesh Patil said,”It is true that the CM and our party chief have spoken about contesting elections together in alliance. Sena is a party which keeps its word. Though the Shiv Sena is saying that Sena and NCP will fight future elections, NCP will take along Congress as well other smaller parties which are part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. We are confident that parliamentary and elections will be fought in alliance by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.”

Patil said Patole’s statement is important from his party’s point of view. “If Patole says Congress will contest elections on its own, then it means he is trying to raise hopes among the party rank and file. Otherwise, leaders who know on that particular seat will go to alliance partners, then switch sides. We think his statement is aimed at strengthening the Congress,” Patil said.

Last week, NCP leader and Deputy Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the three parties have come together after Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi took the decision to form the government. “In future too, they will take the decision regarding the alliance of the three parties,” he had said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.