Shiv Sena mouthpiece corners BJP on Ayodhya land deals, calls it ‘chor bazaar’

The editorial on Saamna further said, “After the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, BJP leaders, MLAs and a Mayor had purchased land in Ayodhya in legal-illegal manner.

Referring to a report by The Indian Express on the Ayodhya land deals, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna through its editorial Thursday debunked BJP and its Hindutva agenda and called the saffron party a “chor bazaar”.

“BJP’s Hindutva is a kind of a chor bazaar and it is increasingly becoming clearer. The Ayodhya deals are now a part of that chor bazaar,” the Sena mouthpiece said.

Wednesday, The Indian Express published an investigative report that elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019 Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district. On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the land deals.

The editorial on Saamna further said, “After the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, BJP leaders, MLAs and a Mayor had purchased land in Ayodhya in legal-illegal manner. All these transactions are suspicious and equally shocking.”

It added, “In presence of Prime Minister Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the bhoomi puja for the temple took place. And at that moment, traders in BJP started trading prime plots near the proposed temple site. The temple trust acquired 70 acre land and at the same time, BJP MLAs, corporators and police officials close to the party purchased land and made big investments. The Indian Express has highlighted how MLAs, Mayor, state OBC member, divisional commissioner and other relatives of other officials purchased land worth crores near the temple premises. After the temple is built, the entire area will be transformed, leading to a rise in the land prices. This is the business being done in the name of religion. Who gave their blood? Who died and look who is making a profit? This is a scam.”

The editorial added, “Ayodhya Mayor purchased a piece of land for a few lakhs and in the next five-ten minutes, it was sold to the Ram Janmabhoomi for Rs 16 crore. The mayor is from BJP. This is a chor bazaar in the name of Lord Ram. If anyone is calling this Hindutva, then we need to prostrate before them with folded hands.”

“BJP has been lecturing that Shiv Sena has divorced with Hindutva for the sake of power. But BJP should keep this commercial Hindutva to itself. These people have not even allowed Lord Ram to stay away from their commercial dealings. Someone else died for the temple’s sake and BJP is making gains out of it. Lal Krishna Advani, who led the agitation for the temple at Ayodhya, has been sidelined by BJP which is now setting up business centres in Ayodhya,” it added.

The mouthpiece further said BJP’s “new Hindutva” will only defame the community. “BJP has developed a technology to usurp land,” Saamna alleged.

It added, “The scam that has surfaced only highlights that in BJP’s Hindutva there is no place for Lord Ram but has place only for business. They want temples in order to take over nearby lands. ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ is for others while money and power is for the BJP. People thought they were going to ‘Devachi Alandi’ (God’s Alandi — the temple town of Pune and the birth place of Sant Dnyaneshwar), but BJP is taking them to thieves’ Alandi.”

“BJP has sold the nation but we will not allow them to sell Ayodhya. Because Shiv Sena is holding aloft Hindutva’s saffron flag,” the editorial concluded.