Shiv Sena miffed over being ‘ignored’ by BJP in Pune civic body

After burying their differences ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the local units of the Shiv Sena and BJP are set to lock horns once again, with the Sena miffed over not getting a share in the power pie of the BJP-led Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Advertising

The Sena has been playing a role of the Opposition in the Pune civic body after the now allies had contested the October 2014 Assembly elections separately. The party was also aggressively critical of the BJP’s policies on civic issues before the pre-poll alliance was announced in February.

“The Sena had demanded the posts of the deputy mayor and chairman in various committees, besides being allotted the head in at least four ward committees. The local BJP leaders had given assurances for the same,” Sanjay Bhosale, Sena leader in PMC, said.

However, Bhosale claimed, the Sena was not allotted the post of chairperson in any of the committees and was also “ignored” during the appointment of chairpersons for ward committees on Monday.

Advertising

The BJP managed to win 11 of the 15 ward committees in the elections held on Monday.

“The BJP has fooled us by not fulfilling the assurances of getting the Sena in power in PMC. This will not go down well with the local party workers, who worked hard during the Lok Sabha elections to campaign for BJP candidate Girish Bapat in the Pune parliamentary constituency,” a Sena corporator, not wishing to be named, said.

The corporator said, “The Sena continued with the alliance principle and voted in favour of the BJP nominees despite being ignored,” he said.

BJP leader and Leader of House in the PMC, Srinath Bhimale, however, said that the BJP had not cheated the Sena. “We had urged the Sena leaders to communicate with the leaders of city unit of the BJP as they would be taking a decision. There was no consensus within the Sena and they failed to reach out to leaders of city BJP,” Bhimale said.