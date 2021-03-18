Shiv Sena corporator is Jalgaon mayor after 31 BJP corporators defect

Shiv Sena candidate Jayshree Mahajan was elected as the Mayor of Jalgaon city, dealing a second blow to the BJP in less than a month. In February, an NCP candidate was elected Mayor of Sangli city after defeating a BJP candidate.

In both the Jalgaon and Sangli, the BJP had a majority in the civic bodies. In Sangli civic body, it had 41 corporators and in Jalgaon, it had 75 corporators.

However, in Thursday’s Jalgaon mayoral poll, as many as 31 corporators belonging to the BJP defected to Shiv Sena, which had only 15 corporators. Three corporators from MIM had also extended support to Sena.

Jayshree Mahajan of the Sena polled 45 votes, while BJP candidate Pratibha Kapse secured 30 votes. Even the deputy mayoral post went to the Shiv Sena as its candidate Kulbhushan Patil was declared the winner.