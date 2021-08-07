Shiv Sena likens Uddhav Thackeray son Tejas to Vivian Richards, party mum on his political debut

In a front page advertisement in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, Tejas has been eulogised as the "Vivian Richards of Thackeray family."

The Shiv Sena Saturday compared Tejas Thackeray, the youngest son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to cricket legend Vivian Richards raising speculations about his probable political debut in the near future.

However, party leaders have denied any such probability.

In a front page advertisement in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, issued by party secretary Milind Narvekar, Tejas has been eulogised as the “Vivian Richards of Thackeray family.” The advertisement was released on the occasion of Tejas’ birthday. The advertisement carries the picture of a bearded Tejas juxtaposed with the picture of Richards in his popular cricket pose.

“Aaditya Thackeray has the qualities of Sunil Gavaskar… he has patience. But Tejas is aggressive like Richards tonking the ball over the ropes… he is aggressive as well as decisive,” Narvekar told a television news channel Saturday afternoon. “The release of the advertisement should not be linked with politics… it is a family matter,” he, however, added.

Richards played in the 70s and 80s and was known for his aggressive style of batting. He has played as many as 121 Test matches and around 180 One Day tournaments for the West Indies. His highest Test match innings of 291 runs came in 1986 against England. He has a 56-ball century to his credit in a Test match. It was his catch which Kapil Dev took in the 1983 World Cup finals that became the turning point of the match as India defeated the West Indies to lift the Prudential Cup.

When asked whether the Sena was preparing for Tejas’ debut on political pitch, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “I will only say that he is a very good wildlife researcher and a conservationist…” When pressed for a reply, Raut said, “No comments…”

On the other hand, BJP spokesman Ashish Shelkar said, “If another Thackeray is coming to politics, he is welcome… Youth, especially educated youths should join politics… there will be more transparency.”

Unlike Aditya who has dabbled in politics from a much younger age, Tejas has involved himself in photography and wildlife research. He is credited with discovering 11 specimen of crabs. Also, a rat snake specimen, which he discovered, has been named after him.

His grandfather, Balasaheb Thackeray, had also praised him during one of his speeches where Tejas was also present. “He is like me… aggressive, straight and does not want to hide his emotions,” the Sena leader had said.