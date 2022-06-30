Shiv Sena leaders in Pune district adopt wait-and-watch policy after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena leaders in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have mixed reactions to the split in the party triggered by Eknath Shinde and the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister. While Sulabha Ubale and a few others pledged their alliance to Thackeray, some other senior leaders were more cautious in their reactions. They said they would decide on their next step only after the dust settles.

Shiv Sena has always been a formidable force in Pimpri-Chinchwad with the party managing to get double-digit corporators in the civic body. However, during the 2019 elections, the party saw defection to the BJP. The formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has seen the party becoming active in the region since then and at present, it has a handful of corporators in the local body.

Ubale told The Indian Express that in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the whole party is with Thackeray and no other leader would be able to make any mark. Shiv Sena members in Pimpri Chinchwad had, in fact, defaced posters put up in support of Eknath Shinde and other rebels.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of Shiv Sena sees a powerful BJP as more of a problem than the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In fact, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP had hinted about an alliance with the party (Shiv Sena) in the upcoming civic elections. Asked if the Shinde faction would be able to claim the official name and symbol of the party, Ubale replied in negative. “We are a registered party and such usurping is not easy,” she said.

While Ubale has maintained her loyalty to the party, some senior leaders, especially in the rural parts of the district, have been cautious in their reaction. Such a leader told The Indian Express that as of now they would keep a close watch on the situation. “At present the situation is fluid. While the Shinde fraction might have won the first round, a lot depends on how this will pan out,” he said.

Asked about the MVA alliance’s fate, they said only time will clear the air. “The Shiv Sena chief had, in fact, made efforts to thank both alliance partners (NCP and the Congress) and as of now, indications are that the MVA would continue…. We do not know how it will pan out,” a leader said.