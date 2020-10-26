Shiv Sena leader murdered in Lonavla, two arrested

Shetty was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronouned dead by the doctors.

A local Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in broad daylight at Lonavla on Monday. The victim, Rahul Umesh Shetty (38), was the former Lonavala unit chief of Shiv Sena.

Shetty’s wife Saumya, a former corporator, has lodged the murder complaint at the Lonavla city police station. Police have arrested two suspects, identified as Suraj Agarwal and Deepali Bhilare, on the basis of her complaint. Search was on for the shooter, said police.

Shetty was attacked near his residence in Lonavla around 9.30 am, said police. The assailant attacked him with a sharp weapon first, and then opened fire at him from a close range.

The Sena leader was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronouned dead by the doctors. The incident created tension in Lonavla for a while, and police teams were deployed to bring the situation under control.

“Three bullets were fired at Rahul Shetty,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune Rural Police

Shetty has a criminal record and has earlier been booked in connection with a few criminal cases, said police. He has also faced attacks in the past. Police said prima facie, it is suspected that his murder is a fallout of an earlier dispute. Police sources also said that a few days ago, Shetty had written to the Lonavala police station about a possible attack on his life.

The victim’s father Umesh Shetty, who was also a Shiv Sena leader, was murdered nearly 30 years ago in Lonavla.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man named Ganesh Naidu was murdered at Hanuman Tekdi in Lonavla on Sunday night. Police said they have not found any links between the two murders so far.

Earlier this month, local Shiv Sena leader Deepak Maratkar (32) was murdered following a political dispute in Budhwar Peth area of Pune city on October 2. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the case.

