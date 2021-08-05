Shiv Sena blocks border with Karnataka at Kolhapur against mandatory RT-PCR reports at check post

Tension prevailed on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Kolhapur area Thursday morning after Shiv Sena put up a blockade and protested against the mandatory RT-PCR test reports for vehicles entering Karnataka from Maharashtra. The protesting Sena workers were taken into custody.

Shiv Sena’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar said they protested for nearly two hours at Kognoli check post, demanding waiving of RT-PCR test for vehicles entering Karnatka from Maharashtra.

He said, “Vehicles of Kagal, Ajra, Chandgad and Gadinglaj (parts of Maharashtra) have to pass through the border check post to enter the villages and towns. They have no choice as this is the only route. Why should people from Maharashtra be allowed to produce the reports when they are entering their own state?”

Pawar said they were told by Karnataka officials that they will revise their policy. “The officials said they will revise their policy. Instead of RT-PCR, Aadhaar cards would remain mandatory. However, we will wait till afternoon or else our agitation will continue,” he said.

On Wednesday, NCP’s Kagal unit too had blocked the national highway for nearly one hour to protest the Karnataka government’s move. “Is Maharashtra-Karnatka border a Pakistan border? Who has given Karnataka the right to stop people from Maharashtra?” asked NCP general secretary Bhaiyya Mane under whose leadership the protest was held.

Karntaka Director General of Police, Belgaum district police superintendent, district collector and other police officials were present at the spot. Tension prevailed for some time on the border after which the mob dispersed.