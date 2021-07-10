Shiv Sena alleges corruption in PCMC, approaches ED; BJP says not afraid of any probe

Ahead of the civic elections slated for February, the political temperature in Pimpri-Chinchwad has begun to rise with the Shiv Sena and BJP locking themselves in a verbal duel. After the Sena alleged corruption in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the smart city projects, the BJP hit back saying there was complete transparency and they were not afraid of a probe by any government agency.

“Nearly five years ago, the BJP came to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad promising a corruption-free and fearless city. However, BJP has committed 100 per cent corruption during its rule. Two of its MLAs have virtually looted the PCMC. This has earned PCMC the sobriquet of the most corrupt municipal corporation of Maharashtra,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. He was speaking after a meeting with party leaders, workers and office-bearers at Akurdi on Friday.

Raut said the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the Sena had already exposed a Rs 110 crore scam in the smart city projects of Pimpri-Chinchwad last week. “We are demanding a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the smart city projects as well as corruption in PCMC. The state government has also taken note of the happenings in Pimpri-Chinchwad and we are expecting strong action in this regard,” he said.

Raut alleged public money was being siphoned-off by BJP and its leaders. “Besides MLAs, all prominent leaders are involved in claiming civic contracts. Top BJP leaders sitting in Mumbai should speak about what is happening in its own civic body. They speak on other issues, but refuse to look inward,” he said.

Raut said Sena leaders Sulbha Ubale and others had exposed the corruption in smart city projects which is a very serious matter. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not tolerate corruption in government functioning, he will initiate appropriate action,” he said.

Responding to Sena’s demand for an ED probe, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge on Saturday said, “BJP has nothing to hide. There is complete transparency PCMC functioning as well as smart city projects. The Sena should remember that members of all political parties are involved in the smart city project. Therefore, the Sena should first ask its own members whether any wrong doing has happened in the projects,” he said.

Landge added, “BJP is ready to face any probe. Be it by ED or any government agency, we are not afraid of any investigation.”

Raut said the Sena was gearing-up to contest the forthcoming elections. “Shiv Sena is in alliance with Congress and NCP in the state. In the civic elections too, we will take a decision at the right time regarding the formation of an alliance. If we get the seats that we demand, then there is a possibility of forming an alliance. Anyway, we will certainly hold a dialogue with NCP and Congress for the civic elections,” he said.

To this, Landge said BJP was confident of winning the next elections as well. “Everyone knows where Shiv Sena stands, we don’t want to comment about it… However, we have worked hard for the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are confident people will re-elect us,” he said.