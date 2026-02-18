Shiv Jayanti processions: Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police announce traffic curbs for tomorrow; check full list

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
With Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti being celebrated on Thursday, the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have put traffic diversions in place in several areas, expecting large crowds and processions to cause traffic congestion throughout the day.
In central Pune, processions are set to begin from Lakshmi Road and Shivaji Road, and the traffic congestion on surrounding roads, such as Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, and Kelkar Road, is expected to be high. Starting from 7 am until the rush eases, traffic on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road will be diverted based on ground conditions.
Those heading from Jijamata Chowk towards Swargate via Shivaji Road should instead take Jangli Maharaj Road from SG Barve Chowk, passing through Khandoji Baba Chowk, Tilak Chowk, and Tilak Road. Drivers coming from Ganesh Road, Daruwala Bridge, and Phadke Haud Chowk towards Jijamata Chowk will be routed via Daruwala Bridge Chowk.
Traffic coming in from Kelkar Road, Appa Balwant Chowk, and Jogeshwari Mandir Chowk towards Budhwar Chowk will be diverted as needed. Once the procession is underway, vehicles at Appa Balwant Chowk will be directed straight along Kelkar Road rather than being allowed to proceed towards Budhwar Chowk and Bajirao Road towards Futka Buruj.
On Lakshmi Road, vehicles will be diverted from Sant Kabir Chowk within the Samarth Division limits as required, until the procession clears Sonya Maruti Chowk. For those travelling from Puram Chowk to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road, the route will go via Tilak Road to Alka Talkies Chowk and then onwards on FC Road.
Until the procession passes the Gadgil Statue, vehicles will not be permitted towards Shaniwar Wada. Instead, they will be routed via Cosmos Bank Junction and Savarkar Bhavan Bridge towards Balgandharva, or via Tilak Bridge towards the Pune Municipal Corporation or Takle Haveli Chowk. Drivers heading from SG Barve Chowk to the Pune Municipal Bhavan should turn left towards Jhansi Rani Chowk via Jangli Maharaj Road.
Hinjewadi
In Hinjewadi, celebrations are expected between 5 pm and 10 pm, with a procession from Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Hinjewadi Gaothan to Shri Shivaji Maharaj Chowk around 7 pm. The road from Kasturi Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk will be closed to all vehicles during this period.
Traffic heading from Marunji Y Junction towards Shivaji Maharaj Chowk should turn right at Kasturi Chowk and proceed via Vinode Vasti, then turn left at Indian Oil Chowk. Vehicles coming from Mezza-9 Chowk towards Hinjewadi Gaothan should go straight from Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and use Indian Oil Chowk, Kasturi Chowk and Vinode Vasti.
Those coming from Shivaji Chowk towards Hinjewadi Gaothan will need to take a U-turn towards Jambhulkar Gym Chowk and proceed via Indian Oil Chowk and Vinode Vasti. On the stretch from Mezza-9 Chowk to Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, only the right lane will remain open. These restrictions will be in place from 3 pm to 11 pm on Thursday.
Sangvi
In Sangvi, a Shiv Jayanti programme will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Rahatani Gaon, with diversions in effect from 5 pm to 11 pm.
Heavy vehicles coming from Rahatani Phata Chowk towards Godambe Chowk are banned and must use the Kalewadi Phata route instead. All vehicles from Godambe Chowk heading towards the Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rahatani Gaon will be redirected via Konkane Chowk.
Those coming from the Mahadev Mandir T-point near Pimple Saudagar Police Chowki and from the T-point near Jeevan Jyoti Hospital towards the same area will be directed through PK Chowk. However, emergency services, such as ambulances, fire brigade and other essential vehicles, are exempt from all diversions across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.
Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, made a comeback on TV with The 50 but was evicted last week. However, she re-entered as a wild-card contestant and expressed disappointment over her friends not supporting her. She also challenged them to do what she is doing at 47. Other wild-card contestant Aarushi Chawla also entered the show.