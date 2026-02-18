Shiv Jayanti processions: Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police announce traffic curbs for tomorrow; check full list

With Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti being celebrated on Thursday, the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have put traffic diversions in place in several areas, expecting large crowds and processions to cause traffic congestion throughout the day.

In central Pune, processions are set to begin from Lakshmi Road and Shivaji Road, and the traffic congestion on surrounding roads, such as Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, and Kelkar Road, is expected to be high. Starting from 7 am until the rush eases, traffic on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road will be diverted based on ground conditions.

Those heading from Jijamata Chowk towards Swargate via Shivaji Road should instead take Jangli Maharaj Road from SG Barve Chowk, passing through Khandoji Baba Chowk, Tilak Chowk, and Tilak Road. Drivers coming from Ganesh Road, Daruwala Bridge, and Phadke Haud Chowk towards Jijamata Chowk will be routed via Daruwala Bridge Chowk.