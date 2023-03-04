scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Anand Tulpule dies at 72

Anand Vitthal Tulpule steered Deccan Gymkhana's Tennis for over three decades and his stint as Deccan Gymkhana General Secretary brought discipline and stability to the historic club.

Anand Vitthal Tulpule.

Shiv Chhatrapati awardee and veteran Tennis Administrator Anand Vitthal Tulpule passed away in Pune Saturday. He was 72 and is survived by his wife Mrunal, son Rahul, former India No 1 Tennis Player and Fed Cupper daughter Radhika Tulpule Kanitkar and three grandchildren.

Tulpule steered Deccan Gymkhana’s Tennis for over three decades and his stint as Deccan Gymkhana General Secretary brought discipline and stability to the historic club. He was a stalwart as a tennis administrator having organised numerous national and international tournaments, including Satellites, futures and was also involved with a number of Davis Cup events organised at Deccan Gymkhana over the last 45 years.

The last rites were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium which numerous persons from the sports fraternity attended.

“On behalf of Pune Sports Fraternity, MSLTA and AITA we mourn the death of Mr Tulpule whose contribution to state and national Tennis was valuable,” said Sunder Iyer, Joint Secretary of AITA, in a statement.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 17:34 IST
Row over Bheed’s teaser ‘sensationalising’ the 2020 migrant crisis: Facts, numbers, history

