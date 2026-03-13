Shirdi Sai Temple’s mega kitchen battles LPG crisis: How solar power is feeding 50,000 devotees amid 15-day fuel alert

Despite the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis, the Shri Sai Baba Samadhi Temple in Maharashtra’s Shirdi continues to serve meals to nearly 50,000 devotees daily during peak season by relying on solar energy to run its kitchen operations.

The temple saves around 200 kg of LPG every day with the help of the solar system installed in 2009. However, not all cooking is done using renewable energy. Despite this, the temple is left in a lurch as it has just 10 to 15 days of LPG cylinder stock.

Distribution of commercial LPG has been affected in India due to the conflict in West Asia caused by the Israel-US attack on Iran.