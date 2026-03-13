Shirdi Sai Temple’s mega kitchen battles LPG crisis: How solar power is feeding 50,000 devotees amid 15-day fuel alert

The Shri Sai Baba's Samadhi Temple at Shirdi, Maharashtra, feeds 50,000 people daily during peak season.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneMar 13, 2026 03:38 PM IST
The steam cooking system at Shirdi Sai Baba temple kitchen.The steam cooking system at Shirdi Sai Baba temple kitchen. (Express Photo)
Despite the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis, the Shri Sai Baba Samadhi Temple in Maharashtra’s Shirdi continues to serve meals to nearly 50,000 devotees daily during peak season by relying on solar energy to run its kitchen operations.

The temple saves around 200 kg of LPG every day with the help of the solar system installed in 2009. However, not all cooking is done using renewable energy. Despite this, the temple is left in a lurch as it has just 10 to 15 days of LPG cylinder stock.

Distribution of commercial LPG has been affected in India due to the conflict in West Asia caused by the Israel-US attack on Iran.

Before the current shortage, the temple was using 1,200 kilograms of LPG every day. Right now, the temple is rationing supplies and using only 700-800 kg of gas daily, said Sharad Shirole, Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) at the Shirdi Temple.

Parabolic mirrors installed at the Shri Sai Baba Samadhi Temple at Shirdi used for heating up steam for cooking. Parabolic mirrors installed at the Shri Sai Baba Samadhi Temple at Shirdi for heating up steam for cooking. (Express Photo)

Explaining the functioning of the cooking system, Shirole told The Indian Express, “The solar cooking system has 73 parabolic disks on the roof. These disks concentrate sun rays towards one point. This point heats up. This head is then used to heat water and create steam. After enough pressure is built up due to that steam, it comes down to our kitchen, where we have a steam vessel. The water in that vessel boils up, and we can cook rice, dal, and other such foods in that boiling water.”

He said that after the dal is boiled, LPG stoves are still used for the tadka. “Other types of food, such as rotis that cannot be cooked in the steam vessel, are also cooked on LPG stoves. During the peak season, the temple uses 1,500 kg of fuel every day, with the steam vessel saving about 200 kg of gas,” he said.

“Just before the commercial supply was stopped, we got one load of gas. We have started rationing the supply now. We plan on cooking simple meals and, not plan on cooking vegetables that take longer to cook,” said Shirole.

When the system was first launched in 2009, it could cook two tonnes of food using the steam vessel. However, the efficiency of the heating mechanism has decreased over the years. “We are planning an upgrade to the system in the next seven or eight months, which will enable us to meet up to 70 per cent of our cooking energy needs using solar power,” he remarked.

