Shirdi Sai Sanstha denies imposing dress code for devotees

The Shirdi Shri Saibaba Sanstha Trust on Tuesday denied speculation about a ban on devotees who enter the temple premises wearing shorts or mini skirts.

“We have not imposed any ban…We are not enforcing any dress code in the temple premises,” said Kanhuraj Bagate, CEO of the Shirdi Sai Sanstha.

Bagate said some activists had complained to the Sanstha about the “objectionable outfit” of devotees visiting the temple for darshan. “Taking note of the complaints, we have requested devotees to enter the temple premises wearing traditional and cultural Indian outfits. This is just a request… we are not enforcing any dress code,” he said.

Bagate said every day, 7,000 devotees arrive for Sai darshan from across the country. “Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the figure was around 15,000 devotees,” he said.

