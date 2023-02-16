scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Shinde releases motion poster of biopic on artiste Sable

Director of the film, Kedar Shinde, actor Ankush Chaudhari, producers Sanjay Chhabria, producer Bela Shinde and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde were also present for the unveiling event held at the official bungalow of the chief minister.

Eknath Shinde, Marathi film Maharashtra Shahir, Kedar Shinde, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsChief Minister Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday released the motion poster of Marathi film ‘Maharashtra Shahir’ which is slated for release in over two months.

Releasing the poster in Mumbai, Shinde said the biopic on Shahir Sable was a need of the hour and will play a significant role in documentation of state history and culture. He wished the film great success.

Shahir Sable was a renowned playwright, poet, singer, performer. The biopic based on his life is set to release on April 28. Since its unveiling, the poster is getting an overwhelming response from the film fraternity.

The poster has the backdrop of the song, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha…’ first performed by Shahir Sable and recently declared Maharashtra’s official state song. The raised fists in the background signify the protagonist’s involvement in various sociopolitical movements and his call for awareness. Ankush Chaudhari in the titular role can be seen standing atop a giant fist, thematically reinforcing Shahir’s image in the minds of his followers.

Produced by Sanjay Chhabria of Everest Entertainment and Bela Kedar Shinde of Kedar Shinde Productions, the film will be part of Shahir Sable’s centenary year celebrations.

