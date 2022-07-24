Shinde govt will fall soon, says Sanjay Raut; rebel Sena camp asserts it will last full term

Updated: July 24, 2022 1:51:24 pm
A day after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed that the party had accepted Eknath Shinde as the state’s Chief Minister with a “heavy heart,” the Shiv Sena said the remark indicated that the Shinde government will not last more than six months. The Shinde faction, on the other hand, asserted that the rebel leader will continue to occupy the post for the remaining two and a half years and that the government will last its full term.
“We would like to congratulate Chandrakant-dada Patil for speaking the truth. Whatever he spoke only indicates that Eknath Shinde was made the chief minister as a stopgap arrangement and he will soon be dethroned. The Shinde camp, which is celebrating, will soon receive a jolt,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.
On Saturday, Patil caused a flutter when he said at a party meeting in Panvel: “It was with a heavy heart that the BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad… but we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.”
Raut said it is clear from Patil’s statement that the BJP was not ready for any other chief minister, but had to make Eknath Shinde climb the horse in a bid to avert allegations that it had purchased the MLAs by paying huge sums of money. “This was a ploy by the BJP to hoodwink the people of this country. They have bought time. They will soon engineer another customary toppling game, they will replace Shinde on one excuse or the other. After that, the Shinde camp will be in tatters. The government’s fall is for sure.It might take six months, but it will happen,” Raut underlined.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Staff of 900 schools participate in Pune police’s sensitisation workshop on child sexual abuse
Protest held at Uffizi’s ‘Spring’ but painting not damaged
Explained: After global outbreak, monkeypox has now reached Delhi, this is what you need to know about the disease
Security, youth’s future in danger with this ‘new experiment’: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath
‘MurMuther India!’: Amul congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidentship
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?
11 months ago, seer who met CM had warned of suicide by sadhus
What to know about Marburg virus disease
Delhi schools file complaints against PWD for using low-quality material for construction work
Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut’ in old interview, actor says ‘Reassuring, as I cast myself’
Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’