Shinde govt will fall soon, says Sanjay Raut; rebel Sena camp asserts it will last full term

A day after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed that the party had accepted Eknath Shinde as the state’s Chief Minister with a “heavy heart,” the Shiv Sena said the remark indicated that the Shinde government will not last more than six months. The Shinde faction, on the other hand, asserted that the rebel leader will continue to occupy the post for the remaining two and a half years and that the government will last its full term.

“We would like to congratulate Chandrakant-dada Patil for speaking the truth. Whatever he spoke only indicates that Eknath Shinde was made the chief minister as a stopgap arrangement and he will soon be dethroned. The Shinde camp, which is celebrating, will soon receive a jolt,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.

On Saturday, Patil caused a flutter when he said at a party meeting in Panvel: “It was with a heavy heart that the BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad… but we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.”

Raut said it is clear from Patil’s statement that the BJP was not ready for any other chief minister, but had to make Eknath Shinde climb the horse in a bid to avert allegations that it had purchased the MLAs by paying huge sums of money. “This was a ploy by the BJP to hoodwink the people of this country. They have bought time. They will soon engineer another customary toppling game, they will replace Shinde on one excuse or the other. After that, the Shinde camp will be in tatters. The government’s fall is for sure.It might take six months, but it will happen,” Raut underlined.