‘Shikshak Sanghatana’ leader arrested in cheating case

Police said that Shirsath and the other two accused persons in the cheating case allegedly prepared forged documents pertaining to approval for salaries of clerk and peon at the educational institute.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police’s Crime Branch has booked a leader of the ‘Shikshak Sanghatana’, along with the secretary and the clerk of an educational institute, for allegedly cheating the state government of Rs 1.46 lakh by submitting forged salary payment documents at the provident fund office.

Rajendra Sathe, superintendent of Provident Fund (Primary), Pune district, lodged an FIR in this regard at Samarth police station. Based on his complaint, Sambhaji Shirsath (35), a resident of Moshi Pradhikaran, and two persons from an educational institute in Chinchwad, were booked under sections 420, 409, 465, 468, 471, 34, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that Shirsath is a leader of ‘Shikshak Sanghatana’ and was earlier booked in an alleged illegal teacher recruitment scam case lodged at Bundgarden police station. He is reportedly the principal of a primary school.

Police said that Shirsath and the other two accused persons in the cheating case allegedly prepared forged documents pertaining to approval for salaries of clerk and peon at the educational institute in Chinchwad and submitted it at the salary department of the state government. Subsequently, a payment of Rs 1,46,603 was released by the government towards their salaries.

Police inspector at EOW, Rajendra Sahane — the investigating officer in the case — said that the money released by the government office was returned, but there was an act of cheating involving the accused persons nonetheless, which is being investigated.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.