‘Shikshak Sanghatana’ leader, 2 others booked for duping state of Rs 1.46L‘Shikshak Sanghatana’ leader, 2 others booked for duping state of Rs 1.46L

Police said that Shirsath is a leader of ‘Shikshak Sanghatana’ and was earlier booked in an alleged illegal teacher recruitment scam case.

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police’s Crime Branch has booked a leader of the ‘Shikshak Sanghatana’, along with the secretary and the clerk of an educational institute, for allegedly cheating the state of Rs 1.46 lakh by submitting forged salary payment documents at the provident fund office.

Rajendra Sathe, superintendent of Provident Fund (Primary), Pune district, lodged an FIR in this regard at Samarth police station. Based on his complaint, Sambhaji Shirsath (35), a resident of Moshi Pradhikaran, and two persons from an educational institute in Chinchwad, were booked under Sections 420, 409, 465, 468, 471, 34, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

Police said that Shirsath is a leader of ‘Shikshak Sanghatana’ and was earlier booked in an alleged illegal teacher recruitment scam case lodged at Bundgarden police station. He is reportedly the principal of a primary school.

Police said that Shirsath and the other two accused in the cheating case allegedly prepared forged documents pertaining to approval for salaries of clerk and peon at the educational institute in Chinchwad and submitted them at the state salary department. Subsequently, a payment of Rs 1,46,603 was released by the government towards their salaries.