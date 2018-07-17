Shetti launches agitation: Milk collection hit, dips by 50%

More than 100 tankers were reportedly stopped by sanghtana members. More than 100 tankers were reportedly stopped by sanghtana members.

On the first day of the agitation by the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana to stop the supply of milk indefinitely, Maharashtra reported a 50 per cent dip in milk procurement by dairies. With many dairies unsure about resuming their collections on Tuesday, supply of packaged milk to urban centres is likely to be hit even as the state government expressed confidence about tiding over any eventuality.

Led by MP Raju Shetti, the sanghtana has called for a supply blockage to urban areas to highlight the low realisations of dairy farmers. The blockage, which started from Monday, saw sanghtana members blocking milk tankers and in some areas spilling milk on the road.

Shetti has demanded Rs 5 per litre as direct subsidy for farmers to help them tide over the “curse of low prices”. Sanghtana members have taken to the streets since Sunday evening to stop the movement of milk tankers. Reports have come in of such stoppage from across the state with some members spilling milk on the road. More than 100 tankers were reportedly stopped by sanghtana members and about 50 of them were reported to have been vandalised.

The reverberations of the strike were felt during the ongoing sessions of the state assembly and council in Nagpur, with the Opposition Congress and NCP forcing repeated disruptions in support of demands of the dairy farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was willing to discuss the issues of dairy farmers during the ongoing session. “The state government is always willing to provide help to tackle the problems of the dairy farmers. Last week, after consultations with Opposition leaders, we offered a subsidy of Rs 50 per kg on export of milk powder. The Centre has provided export subsidy of 10 per cent. The pro-farmers reforms are to enhance the livelihood of dairy farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the stoppage, many dairies have suspended procurement, which was reflected in a statewide fall in procurement on Monday. Pune region, which has around 65 lakh litres of milk collection per day, reported just 10.35 lakh litres of collection on Monday.

On an average, the state reports procurement of 1.42 crore litres of milk per day. Private players reportedly corner 60 per cent of the milk while cooperative dairies supply the rest. Dairy farmers in the state are paid between Rs 17 and Rs 23 per litre of milk with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent Solid Not Fat (SNF).

Accumulated stock of skimmed milk powder (SMP) has been blamed by the dairies for their decision to slash the procurement price of farmers.

Some milk unions, including one in Kolhapur, popularly known as Gokul, the Sangli-based private dairy Chitale Dairy and the Phaltan-based Govind Milk and Milk Products, reportedly suspended their operations on Monday.

Mohan Yedurkar, managing director of Warna, a Kolhapur-based cooperative dairy, said Monday saw a 50 per cent dip in their normal daily procurement of 5 lakh litres. Vinayakrao Patil, president of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Organisation, said most dairies suspended their operations for the day. Collections of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of the popular brand Amul, reported a dip of about 15 lakh litres in collection in the state.

Most dairies sent milk tankers to Mumbai or Pune under heavy police protection. Yerudkar said they were advised by police not to transport milk during day time and thus were transporting it in the evening. Dairies said they have enough milk to meet the need in urban areas till Tuesday. “If the stoppage continues the urban markets will feel the pinch,” said a senior functionary of a cooperative dairy in Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, the sanghtana has received support from various political parties. Sanghtana members have also vowed to stop the supply of milk from neighbouring states like Gujarat, Karnakata, Goa etc. Shetti is camping in Palghar district to stop the entry of milk tankers from Gujarat while other functionaries are keeping a watch on various state and national highways in the border districts. Shetti said till date they had not received any invitation from the government for talks.

