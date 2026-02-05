Shehzaad Poonawalla’s mother injured in hit-and-run, driver detained

75-year-old Yasmeen Poonawalla, mother of Tehseen and BJP leader Shehzaad Poonawalla, was knocked down by a car in a hit and run while standing inside a petrol pump on February 3. The driver of the car Hemant Chandgude (40) was detained, served notice, and released by the Bund Garden police on February 4 after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed senior police officials to take action. The accident caused Yasmeen will be undergoing surgery for the same, the brothers said.

CCTV footage showed Yasmeen standing at the BPCL petrol pump at RTO chowk while CNG was being refilled in her car, when an SUV then reversed some distance and knocked her down. An FIR was registered at the Bund Garden Police Station under BNS 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way), 125 B (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and The Motor Vehicles Act section 134 A (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person).