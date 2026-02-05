Shehzaad Poonawalla’s mother injured in hit-and-run, driver detained

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
75-year-old Yasmeen Poonawalla, mother of Tehseen and BJP leader Shehzaad Poonawalla, was knocked down by a car in a hit and run while standing inside a petrol pump on February 3. The driver of the car Hemant Chandgude (40) was detained, served notice, and released by the Bund Garden police on February 4 after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed senior police officials to take action. The accident caused Yasmeen will be undergoing surgery for the same, the brothers said.
CCTV footage showed Yasmeen standing at the BPCL petrol pump at RTO chowk while CNG was being refilled in her car, when an SUV then reversed some distance and knocked her down. An FIR was registered at the Bund Garden Police Station under BNS 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way), 125 B (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and The Motor Vehicles Act section 134 A (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person).
Police Inspector Santosh Pandhare told The Indian Express, “There is no previous case lodged against the driver other than another accident. He is an engineer employed in the city. He says that he could not see the aged lady behind him at all and that caused the accident. We detained him and served notice.”
Taking to social media platform X, Tehseen wrote, “My mom a senior citizen went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away!” He also said that the fall had broken her hip and she would be undergoing hip surgery and have to have a rod inserted for life.
Responding to a X post by Shehzaad, who is the National Spokesperson of BJP, the official account of Devendra Fadnavis’s office wrote on February 4, “This is very unfortunate. CM Devendra Fadnavis has given necessary instructions to Senior Police officials of State and Pune. CM also spoke to @Shehzad_Ind in detail and wished her a speedy recovery.”
Team India won their warm-up match against South Africa in the unofficial T20 World Cup 2026, but faced another injury scare as pacer Harshit Rana had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury. The BCCI has not yet released an official statement on the severity of the injury. Led by Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century, India's batsmen hit 19 sixes and won the match by 30 runs.