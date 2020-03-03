Sharp turn, high-gradient slope make accident site ‘black spot’ on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The tempo truck, carrying flour in gunny bags, was taking a turn towards Khopoli at the Anda Point diversion when it overturned. (File) The tempo truck, carrying flour in gunny bags, was taking a turn towards Khopoli at the Anda Point diversion when it overturned. (File)

With a combination of a sharp turn and high-gradient slope, the ‘Anda Point’ diversion, located on the convergence point of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the Pune-Mumbai Old Highway, was earlier declared a ‘black spot’, State Highway Police officials said Monday. Five men were crushed to death after a truck overturned on them at the point Sunday night.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Indian Road Congress, a 500-metre patch that has reported five or more accidents, with fatalities or grievous injuries, within a period of three years may be identified as a ‘black spot’. Such accident-prone spots on highways across the state are identified by State Highway Police and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for initiating corrective measures.

“This patch (the Anda Point) had been identified as a ‘black spot’ in the past. Some corrective measures, like laying rumble stripes, signages and roadside markings, were also undertaken. However, the combination of a sharp slope and high-gradient slope is still a problem here and needs a long-term corrective engineering solution,” Milind Mohite, Superintendent of Police with State Highway Police, said.

The four-kilometre patch also witnesses severe traffic congestion, especially after an accident or if a vehicle breaks down at the spot, officials said.

“This area has turns and curves and has to accommodate the combined traffic of both highways. The area sees the worst traffic bottlenecks during the monsoon. We hope some permanent engineering solution is undertaken here,” a highway police official said.

