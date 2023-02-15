Offered blank cheque on Shark Tank, Pune startup raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding

“Riding a wave, it feels good,” says Ajinkya Dhariya, CEO of Pune-based startup PadCare after he raised Rs 5 crore in seed funding earlier this month. Dhariya recently became a viral sensation after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 2, when he became the first person ever to be offered a blank cheque on the reality show. The offer was made by Peyush Bansal, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lenskart, and one of the judges of the show.

PadCare works in the area of sanitary waste management with its own recycling technology. The startup’s business model involves providing organisations, corporates and institutions with PadCare bins for disposal of menstrual pads, which are emptied out every month in lieu of payment. The pads are disposed of using PadCare’s technology and recycled into the production of paper and plastic-based items. The company has two central processing machines in Pune and around 7,500 bins in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others.

“With the seed investment, we aim at scaling up in six cities and expand our services to residential buildings and communities. From two sanitary waste material recovery centres now, we aim to commission six more this year. We’re also working towards creating markets for reclaimed pulp and plastic,” says Dhariya. The startup also plans to penetrate into Tier II and III cities as well as enter Singapore as a global market.

Padcare’s stated aim is to “substantially reduce the number of deaths and illnesses caused by air, water and soil pollution that may be induced by otherwise buried or burnt pads. It also reduces the chances of infections in women who change pads in public toilets and waste-pickers who collect menstrual waste without a protective gear”.

The genesis of Padcare lays in Dhariya’s early exposure to social service. “I always knew that I would do something to benefit society by using technology,” he says. During his days as a mechanical engineering student, he would often witness ragpickers carrying used sanitary napkins in their hands, which acted as a trigger that “something was not happening right in this field.”

Started in 2018, PadCare claims to recycle 120 lakh pads a year. According to the government of India data, the country has 336 million menstruating women, of whom 64 per cent use sanitary pads, leading to one billion pads being generated every month. Dhariya and his team are trying to get more people to participate in their mission. “Un-recycled pads take 800 years to decompose. You can protect the planet from period plastic, help us recycle more pads with a simple solution — get our special sanitary pad dustbins in your office washrooms,” says the website of PadCare.