Sharad Pawar says regressive elements in Warkari sect, CM says he’s wrong

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asserted that regressive-minded individuals have infiltrated Maharashtra’s popular Warkari sect. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Pawar’s views as “incorrect”. The Shiv Sena said Pawar’s views were damaging to the Hindu religion.

“Regressive people have begun infiltrating movements like the Warkari sect. Sixty per cent of the people in the Warkari sect now present their discourse in a way that gives more strength to religious fanatical forces. Because of this, we have started creating a list. Currently, we see about forty people within the sect who present a progressive stance through their ‘Kirtans’ and ‘pravachans’. There is a dire need for them. Unfortunately, women are not seen anywhere on this path of enlightenment,” Pawar said.

Pawar’s comments were featured in a souvenir published for the All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan for Female Government Officers which is being held in New Delhi.

Reacting to Pawar’s remarks, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who arrived at the event in the evening, said, “Sharad Pawar’s views are grossly incorrect. I am hurt he has written such an article.” In the same breath, the CM however said, “Every one has the right to express their views. In any literary event, different views are expressed. In this literary event, he was invited because he is the former chief minister and agriculture minister and because of his contribution in the field of politics. It is up to him to write what he wants, and he has.”

Fadnavis said, “Even though Sharad Pawar has contributed to the development of Maharashtra, he hasn’t had much of a connection with Warkaris. The kind of movement he or his followers built in Maharashtra was, in a way, secular. He himself has often admitted that he does not believe in religion or that his core nature is secular. I feel that, because of this, he might not have the accurate information regarding the Warkari sect,” The CM added.

“In the recent past, some individuals entered the Warkari sect and attempted to propagate ideas that go against the core Warkari philosophy. The Warkari sect has since ousted such people. This is a rich tradition spanning thousands of years. If you look at the history of the last 800–900 years, Warkari thought is one of faith, brotherhood, and a belief—under the banner of the Bhagwat Dharma, that the heart and mind of every individual must be purified. It is a philosophy that is in harmony with the environment. Sharad Pawar’s article is completely wrong. I am saddened that he wrote such an article.”

In the souvenir, Sharad Pawar also highlighted why he felt the need to formulate a separate reservation policy for women during his tenure as a Union Minister. He attributed this to the deep influence of certain individuals, most notably his “mother.”

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“At that time, there used to be one seat for a female representative on the District Local Board. My mother was elected to that seat from the entire district. Her specialty was that she never missed a single meeting and always attended after thorough study. In those days, there were no public transport facilities like the ST bus; there were only private motor services,” Pawar recalled.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “The Warkari sect consists of people from many different castes; it does not belong to any single caste. Therefore, it is being given a ‘casteist’ colour and an attempt is being made to ‘damage’ the Hindu religion. Sharad Pawar should not try to divide the strength of the Hindu community, and he should not claim that there is ‘casteist infiltration’ within it.”

BJP leader Parinay Phuke said, “The Warkari community is one that believes in Lord Vitthal; it is a sect devoted to the worship of Vitthal, and there is no other ideology there. They are all Hindus, they are all people of the Hindu ideology, and they follow a belief system centered on God. Pawar Saheb attempted to move towards the ‘right,’ but he could neither infiltrate nor gain entry there. That is why he is now speaking from a leftist agenda.”

MPCC chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “The Warkari Sect carries a legacy of “progressive thought” and stands against Manuvad. However, currently, some individuals are hiding behind the guise of the Warkari sect to propagate regressive ideas.”

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He said BJP and RSS ideology is one that believes in “gender inequality and casteism”