Sharad Pawar unwell, rushed to Pune hospital from Baramati

Ankush Kakade, NCP (SP) spokesperson, said Sharad Pawar had a persistent cough and was being brought to Pune for a health check-up.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 04:03 PM IST
Sharad PawarAnkush Kakade, NCP (SP) spokesperson, said Pawar had a persistent cough and was being brought to Pune for a health check-up. “
Make us preferred source on Google

National Congress Party (SP) national president Sharad Pawar was rushed to a hospital in Pune from Baramati Monday afternoon. His wife. Pratibha Pawar, his daughter, and Baramati MP Supriya Sule accompanied him to the Ruby Hall Clinic in the city.

“He would be admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic,” Kiran Gujar, a close family aide, said earlier.

Dr P K Grant, Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed to The Indian Express that Sharad Pawar is being brought to the hospital for treatment. “We got a call about Sharad Pawar requiring treatment, and our medical team will assess his health condition,” Dr Grant said.

Ankush Kakade, NCP (SP) spokesperson, said Pawar had a persistent cough and was being brought to Pune for a health check-up. “There is nothing to worry about,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Pawar family reuniting again, it was Ajit dada’s dream,’ says Rohit Pawar as he backs Sunetra for NCP chief

Pawar and other family members have been meeting people and receiving condolences at Sahyug Society in Baramati, where Ajit Pawar’s family has been living for the past four to five days.

NCP (SP) sources said, despite feeling unwell and weak, Pawar has rallied around Ajit Pawar’s family in their hour of crisis. Pawar has also held two separate meetings with Parth and Jay, sons of Ajit Pawar, for setting up a grand memorial in honour of their father at Vidya Pratishthan.

Ajit Pawar died on January 28 in a plane crash.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: CJI Surya Kant says ‘won’t allow any impediment in SIR’
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement