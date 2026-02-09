Sharad Pawar unwell, rushed to Pune hospital from Baramati

Ankush Kakade, NCP (SP) spokesperson, said Pawar had a persistent cough and was being brought to Pune for a health check-up. “

National Congress Party (SP) national president Sharad Pawar was rushed to a hospital in Pune from Baramati Monday afternoon. His wife. Pratibha Pawar, his daughter, and Baramati MP Supriya Sule accompanied him to the Ruby Hall Clinic in the city.

“He would be admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic,” Kiran Gujar, a close family aide, said earlier.

Dr P K Grant, Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed to The Indian Express that Sharad Pawar is being brought to the hospital for treatment. “We got a call about Sharad Pawar requiring treatment, and our medical team will assess his health condition,” Dr Grant said.