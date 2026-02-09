Sharad Pawar unwell, rushed to Pune hospital from Baramati

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
National Congress Party (SP) national president Sharad Pawar was rushed to a hospital in Pune from Baramati Monday afternoon. His wife. Pratibha Pawar, his daughter, and Baramati MP Supriya Sule accompanied him to the Ruby Hall Clinic in the city.
“He would be admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic,” Kiran Gujar, a close family aide, said earlier.
Dr P K Grant, Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed to The Indian Express that Sharad Pawar is being brought to the hospital for treatment. “We got a call about Sharad Pawar requiring treatment, and our medical team will assess his health condition,” Dr Grant said.
Ankush Kakade, NCP (SP) spokesperson, said Pawar had a persistent cough and was being brought to Pune for a health check-up. “There is nothing to worry about,” he said.
Pawar and other family members have been meeting people and receiving condolences at Sahyug Society in Baramati, where Ajit Pawar’s family has been living for the past four to five days.
NCP (SP) sources said, despite feeling unwell and weak, Pawar has rallied around Ajit Pawar’s family in their hour of crisis. Pawar has also held two separate meetings with Parth and Jay, sons of Ajit Pawar, for setting up a grand memorial in honour of their father at Vidya Pratishthan.
Ajit Pawar died on January 28 in a plane crash.
