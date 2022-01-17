Sharad Pawar travels in Pune Metro’s trial run; BJP says will file breach of privilege against Maha-Metro

Two stretches of the Pune Metro rail, from PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware college, are ready and Maha-Metro has completed the process to open them to the public.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar travelled in the Pune Metro on its trial run from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation station to Phugewadi station, a distance of 5 km, on Monday morning. The BJP said that the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) is under pressure to let Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) claim credit for the Metro project, and threatened to file a breach of privilege motion against Maha-Metro for not inviting elected legislators from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s civic bodies for the trial run.

Pawar was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, former PMC mayors Ankush Kakade and Prashant Jagtap, Brijesh Dixit, MD of Maha-Metro and other Pune metro officials.

Two stretches of the Pune Metro rail, from PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware college, are ready and Maha-Metro has completed the process to open them to the public. “The two stretches will be inaugurated as per the decision of the state and union government as they are the major stakeholders of the project,” Dixit had said recently.

The BJP was reportedly keen to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Pune Metro rail ahead of the civic polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the next few months.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The Pune Metro rail was supposed to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister but the current pandemic situation has postponed the plans…We are not against Pawar’s appearance but the way only NCP leaders were present for the trial run indicates there is a deliberate effort to allow a political party claim credit for the project. It was wrong of the Maha-Metro and I will file a breach of privilege motion against Maha-Metro in state assembly,” he added.

He said the Maha-Metro should have invited city MP Girish Bapat, mayors of PMC and PCMC and all party legislators from the city for the visit. “All government agencies, including Maha-Metro, are working under political pressure. The state government is treating opposition party as enemies,” he added.