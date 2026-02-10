‘Sharad Pawar stable, recovering well’: Ruby Hall Clinic gives latest update

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar, who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday following a chest infection, is stable and recovering well, according to hospital authorities on Tuesday.
“His vital parameters are within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and recovering well,” said Dr Simon Grant, who is among the doctors of the hospital, treating Pawar.
Doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic said a CT scan revealed slight chest congestion.
“The mild discomfort noted at the time of admission has improved with ongoing medical management. As a precautionary measure, he continues to remain under observation. His treatment is being carried out strictly as per Ruby Hall Clinic’s established medical protocols, and all investigations are being closely monitored,” said Dr Grant.
Dr Abhijeet Lodha, who is also part of the team, said the initial assessment shows that Pawar’s heart rate and oxygen levels are stable. He did not require oxygen support or a ventilator, he said.
Over the past few days, Pawar and other family members have been meeting people and receiving condolences at Baramati, where the late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s family has been staying for the last four to five days. Pawar had rallied around his nephew, Ajit’s family, in their hour of crisis and held separate meetings with Parth and Jay, sons of Ajit Pawar, regarding plans to set up a grand memorial in honour of their father at Vidya Pratishthan.
“Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic,” Rohit Pawar, member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, had said.
Supriya Sule, member of Lok Sabha, also spoke to the doctors, requesting that treatment be carried out strictly as per the hospital’s protocol.
Meanwhile, doctors said that further decisions regarding the course of treatment would be taken based on his clinical progress.
