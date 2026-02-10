‘Sharad Pawar stable, recovering well’: Ruby Hall Clinic gives latest update

Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar, who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday following a chest infection, is stable and recovering well, according to hospital authorities on Tuesday.

“His vital parameters are within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and recovering well,” said Dr Simon Grant, who is among the doctors of the hospital, treating Pawar.

Doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic said a CT scan revealed slight chest congestion.

“The mild discomfort noted at the time of admission has improved with ongoing medical management. As a precautionary measure, he continues to remain under observation. His treatment is being carried out strictly as per Ruby Hall Clinic’s established medical protocols, and all investigations are being closely monitored,” said Dr Grant.