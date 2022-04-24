Sharad Pawar slams Centre over violence in Jahangirpuri

Slamming the Centre for the recent violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that people at the helm in the Union Home Ministry “should have ensured that the nation’s capital remained united”.

He said, “Who rules Delhi? The (Arvind) Kejriwal government. But the Delhi Home ministry is with the Centre, with BJP, and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Those who held the Home Ministry should have ensured that the nation’s capital remained united. They should have taken necessary steps towards that, but he has not done so.”

“You (NDA) are ruling the nation, yet you can’t take care of the national capital…. If anything happens in Delhi, the message goes out to the world that there is instability in this country,” Pawar he said at NCP’s ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in Kolhapur.

Calling for relentless efforts to oust a “communal party like BJP” from power, Pawar said that in the backdrop of the violence in BJP-governed states, the nation is facing the challenge of remaining united today. “We have to work relentlessly to oust a communal party like BJP from power across the country.”

On the situation in Karnataka, Pawar said, “A few days ago, I had gone to Karnataka. I was told that a place like Hubli had seen violence. Boards are being put up, warning people not to purchase goods from shops owned by minorities… What should we make of this? … Be it Karnataka or Delhi, wherever BJP rules, the situation is similar. That’s why we are all facing a big challenge…”