‘No question’ of NCP factions joining hands, says Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule had met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. Pawar later said he had urged the PM to hold talks with students to end their agitation. (File Photo)

NCP (SP) national president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed talk of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands, saying there was “no question” of such a move.

Pawar’s remark in Baramati came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with leaders of both NCP factions in Delhi on Monday. Shah met NCP (SP) MPs Supriya Sule and Bajrang Sonawane and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare.

A series of meetings between NCP (SP) leaders and BJP leaders this month has sparked speculation that the party is contemplating joining the National Democratic Alliance.

Earlier, Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Pawar later revealed he had urged the PM to hold talks with students to end their agitation.