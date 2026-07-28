‘No question’ of NCP factions joining hands, says Sharad Pawar

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NCP (SP) national president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed talk of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands, saying there was “no question” of such a move.
Pawar’s remark in Baramati came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with leaders of both NCP factions in Delhi on Monday. Shah met NCP (SP) MPs Supriya Sule and Bajrang Sonawane and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare.
A series of meetings between NCP (SP) leaders and BJP leaders this month has sparked speculation that the party is contemplating joining the National Democratic Alliance.
Earlier, Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Pawar later revealed he had urged the PM to hold talks with students to end their agitation.
“We will not join the government. Almost all leaders in our party are against it,” NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said.
Asked about police cases against protesting students not being withdrawn, Pawar said he had discussed the issue with PM Modi and expected a “positive outcome”.
On farm loan waivers, Pawar said he had information that the government would publish beneficiary lists in phases. “We will wait for about another 15 days. After that, considering the ground situation, we will clarify our stance,” he added.