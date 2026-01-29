Sharad Pawar rules out conspiracy in Ajit’s death, other leaders describe him an able administrator, hard taskmaster

EVEN as political leaders across party lines condoled the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar ruled out any conspiracy and called it a ”pure accident.”

”There is no conspiracy involved. It was purely an accident. Some incidents have no politics behind them. I have clearly put forth my stand…Ajit Pawar’s death is a huge loss for Maharashtra,” Sharad Pawar said as he landed in Baramati from Delhi along with Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule and Parth Pawar.

Stating that the ”loss” can never be compensated, Sharad Pawar said, “In Ajit Pawar’s death, Maharashtra has lost a great personality. This loss can never be compensated…Everything is not in our hands. I feel helpless. We will have to bear this loss forever.”

Pawar’s reaction came after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar’s death. Even the Congress backed her demand. ”A view came from Kolkata that there was some politics involved in the incident. But there is nothing like this. There is no politics in it. I request everyone not to bring politics in it,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. ”All aspects of the crash must be probed in detail to find out the exact cause of the accident,” Ahir said.

NCP (SP) executive president Supriya Sule, who was inconsolable as she arrived in Baramati, put up a one-word WhatsApp status ”Devastated.” Ajit Pawar’s nephew Yugendra Pawar who had fought 2025 Assembly elections against him was also inconsolable as he handled the cremation arrangements.

Condoling Ajit Pawar’s death, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the death of his friend and a colleague is distressing. ”It is heart-breaking. My heart is numb. I have no words to express my feelings…I have lost a friend, a colleague and grassroots leader. It is an irreparable loss and a difficult day for Maharashtra…”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as his elder brother. ”Ajit Pawar had a strong grip on the administration. He had a strong sense of time. He would start his work early morning. I have personally seen him issue orders at 6 in the morning. At cabinet meetings, he would present a realistic picture and would suggest the direction…He was blunt in nature but at heart, he was extremely pure.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “We were praying that Ajit Pawar would come out unscathed from the mishap. Unfortunately, it did not turn out that way. Without Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s politics will lose its sting. He was a large-hearted person, someone who was much admired by his party workers. Ajit Pawar’s death has rattled Maharashtra. His style of working, his grip over the administration and the way he spoke…all this will remain in our memory forever. He executed development with lot of effort and focus. His death occurred in Baramati with whom he had a close relation is a sheer coincidence.”

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said, ”Ajit Pawar was a strong support for us, socially and politically. It is difficult to believe that he has died. I don’t know how to react. Some people told me that the news about his death is true, but I still found it difficult to believe. It is a big setback for Maharashtra. This loss will never be compensated. Ajit Pawar was a straightforward leader. He was aware of all social problems. I don’t think another Ajit Pawar will ever be born again.

Congress MLC Satej Patil said, “It is a painful day for Maharashtra. Ajitdada’s death is difficult to believe. He was capable leader and a performer. He always led from the front. The state has suffered a big setback.”

BJP Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Ajit Pawar was very close to my family. We shared joys and sorrows for 22 years. Our bond was unbreakable.”

Bollywood actor Retiesh Deshmukh said, “Ajit Pawar had zero tolerance for non-performers. He inspired those around him to excel in their field. He was loved for his sense of humour as well. I had interacted with him several times, he was very kind human being.”