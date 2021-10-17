Sharad Pawar felicitates Poona Bishop Dabre

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday felicitated Poona Bishop Rt Rev Thomas Dabre.

The function was organised at St Patrick’s Cathedral on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bishop’s ordination to priesthood.

“He has dedicated his life to priesthood and for the last 50 years has taken a lead role in maintaining peace and harmony,” Pawar said.

Pawar recalled the time during the Latur earthquake. “One lakh houses were damaged. There were several who came to comfort and provide solace to the earthquake affected and among those who came forward immediately were members from all communities including the Christian community,” Pawar said. He also added that during his travels to the northeast, he has witnessed the important role played by the church.

The function was organised at St Patrick’s Cathedral on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bishop’s ordination to priesthood | Express photo by Pavan Khengre The function was organised at St Patrick’s Cathedral on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bishop’s ordination to priesthood | Express photo by Pavan Khengre

Pawar also said that Bishop Dabre’s role was not just restricted to the Christian community but he worked for the uplift of the downtrodden from all communities.

Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan congratulated Bishop Dabre and said through his captivating sermons, he has touched the lives of many people.