Sharad Pawar: Told PM to talk to students or face consequences

The NCP (SP) chief said the government was forced to accept moral responsibility because the students refused to back down.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneJul 26, 2026 11:34 AM IST
PM Modi meets Sharad PawarPrime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar during a meeting, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)
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EVEN as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday and protesting students finally withdrew their agitation, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar described it as the “major victory of country’s youth power.”

Pawar said he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with the students or face adverse consequences.

“I had personally met the Prime Minister and requested him that, in a democracy, there is a need to maintain dialogue. Not maintaining dialogue leads to adverse consequences. You must start a dialogue. Either you should take the resignation or listen to what they have to say. For that, you should discuss this with the Union Cabinet and two-three of your colleagues. I also spoke with Abhijit and his colleagues. I told them that if the government will be ready to hold a dialogue with them, they should not be stubborn about not talking. Therefore, whatever I spoke with Narendra Modi had its effect today, and the Education Minister’s resignation has happened today,” he said.

Condemning the lathi-charge on students, Pawar said, “I congratulate the young generation once again. However, while handling the new generation, it would have looked much better if incidents like lathi charge and tear gas had been avoided.”

Pawar said after persistent demand from students, the Union Education Minister resigned.

“The continuous struggle and grit shown by the youth at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable. At the persistent demand of the protesters, the Union Education Minister has finally resigned today. Without succumbing to oppression, this struggle — which stood firmly against injustice and compelled the government to accept moral responsibility — is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a major victory of the unity of the country’s youth power,” Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) chief said the government was forced to accept moral responsibility because the students refused to back down.

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“They finally secured a major victory… I thank all the Opposition MPs for the way the key leaders of the opposition provided moral support to the youth of the country,” he said.

Pawar added, “It is definitely worth noting that Indian democracy has turned a new leaf, and the credit for it certainly goes to the country’s young generation.”

Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan comes only after sustained pressure from peaceful protesters, students, and the Opposition. I congratulate every protester who stood firm on the NEET issue. But this cannot be the end. We demand real accountability, comprehensive educational reforms and a detailed discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament.”

MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Students have finally succeeded in making a government intoxicated with arrogance for 12 years bow down.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is entirely the victory of students across the country. They faced batons, but the students successfully accomplished “Mission Resignation.”

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He added, “This protest has shown that if injustice is done to ordinary people in the country, no matter how arrogant the government is, it can be forced to bow down through unity. Many in power ridiculed this movement as being supported by terrorists and accused it of receiving help from foreign forces; this resignation has delivered a resounding slap to all of them. From now on, the government will have to listen to ‘Jan ki Baat’ (the voice of the people) instead of just ‘Mann ki Baat’.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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