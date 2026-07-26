Sharad Pawar: Told PM to talk to students or face consequences

EVEN as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday and protesting students finally withdrew their agitation, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar described it as the “major victory of country’s youth power.”

Pawar said he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with the students or face adverse consequences.

“I had personally met the Prime Minister and requested him that, in a democracy, there is a need to maintain dialogue. Not maintaining dialogue leads to adverse consequences. You must start a dialogue. Either you should take the resignation or listen to what they have to say. For that, you should discuss this with the Union Cabinet and two-three of your colleagues. I also spoke with Abhijit and his colleagues. I told them that if the government will be ready to hold a dialogue with them, they should not be stubborn about not talking. Therefore, whatever I spoke with Narendra Modi had its effect today, and the Education Minister’s resignation has happened today,” he said.