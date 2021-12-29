Left Congress, but never dumped ideology of Nehru, Gandhi: Sharad Pawar

Speaking at the launch of a coffee table book on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said while he left the Congress, he never dumped the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Pawar also said he never wanted to return to Maharashtra as the Chief Minister in 1991, but he “accepted the challenge”.

Talking about the recent row in Maharashtra over the election of the Assembly Speaker, Pawar said, “Today, all newspapers carried reports saying I spoke to the CM about Speaker’s election, after which it was cancelled. But I didn’t speak anything about it…newspapers have the tendency to suspect my hand in everything that happens on the political front in the state.”

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray, Pawar said that the Shiv Sena founder never hesitated in using “the choicest words” against him. “…but we always remained friends, cooperated and often discussed issues affecting the state,” Pawar said.

Pawar also spoke about opposing “action” against then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi when his cabinet colleagues wanted it. “It’s partly true that (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh and I opposed taking action against an elected chief minister,” he said.

Speaking more about Prime Minister Modi, Pawar said that he “puts in a lot of hard work and carries the task he takes up to its logical conclusion”.