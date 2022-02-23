‘Those who speak truth are being harassed’: Sharad Pawar on ED questioning Nawab Malik

After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government slammed the Modi government for “misusing the investigating agencies to target those who speak the truth”.

Leading the attack, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said those who speak truth are being harassed. “There is nothing new in this. We were expecting the action against Nawab Malik since he was openly expressing his stand. We were expecting that they would do something against him. Those who express their views openly against the BJP government and the investigating agencies, those who speak the truth, are being harassed,” he said.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I was also targeted in this manner. This is an attempt to defame those who speak out with a clear mind. This is a misuse of power,” Pawar added.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “A 20-year-old case has been brought up to target Nawab Malik. Let them do whatever they want to. All this will last till 2024 and not after that.”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said, “In the current BJP regime, our democracy is under threat. When they get exposed, they resort to misuse of the investigating agencies. Nawab Malik was in the forefront of exposing them and therefore he has been targeted.”