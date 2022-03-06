Malik’s arrest politically motivated… being linked to Dawood as he is Muslim, says Sharad Pawar

Rejecting the demand for the resignation of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his arrest was “politically motivated.” He criticised opposition BJP for making attempts to connect Malik to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim because he is a Muslim.

The minister was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

“Malik’s arrest is politically motivated. He is being linked to Dawood Ibrahim because he is a Muslim,” Pawar said, adding that the minister’s family was being deliberately harassed.

Pawar slammed the BJP for demanding Malik’s resignation. “I don’t think Union Minister Rane was asked to resign after he was arrested recently. BJP has different yardsticks…” he said, addressing a press conference.

Rane was arrested last August by the police at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district for his statement that he would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for forgetting the year India got freedom during his Independence Day speech.