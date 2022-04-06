With ED going after NCP, Sena leaders, Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, sets political circles abuzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting, creating a buzz in Maharashtra’s political circles. The meeting, which was held in Parliament, comes in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate going after the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra, especially those from Pawar’s NCP and Shiv Sena.

The meeting lasted for 20-25 minutes.

Though the NCP has not put out an official statement so far, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying not much should be read into it.

“I have no information about the meeting…I can comment only when I get some information, but the country’s Prime Minister and the leader of a national party can meet to discuss development issues. There are some important issues on which discussion is required…they must have taken those up. Both are big leaders, I don’t know what they discussed,” Ajit Pawar said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The meeting between the two leaders only highlights the fact that despite ED action against NCP leaders, there is no bitterness between BJP and NCP.”

BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who is the Opposition leader in the state Legislative Council, did not rule out the possibility of Pawar meeting the Prime Minister in connection with the ED cases against NCP leaders. “ED is investigating several MVA leaders. Two NCP leaders are in jail. Several Sena leaders are being investigated. May be because of this, Pawar met the PM,” Darekar said.

Darekar said that PM Modi, speaking after the results of the recent Assembly elections in five states, had made it clear that action against wrong-doers would continue. “The Prime Minister has already said that corruption will not be tolerated. He will not compromise on corruption issues….He will take action against the wrong-doers,” Darekar said.

Pawar’s meeting also comes in the backdrop of the demand by NCP youth wing to appoint him the UPA chairperson. However, two days ago in Kolhapur, Pawar had said he was not interested in becoming the UPA chairman. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also met Pawar last week in New Delhi in connection with the “misuse” of investigative agencies by the central government.

On Tuesday evening, Pawar had invited legislators for a dinner at his residence in New Delhi, where Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present. The moment Pawar handed over the mic to Raut, BJP legislators had staged a walk-out.