Sharad Pawar to meet Mamata tomorrow, Malik says Oppn front not possible without Cong

Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and senior National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday confirmed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon.

Malik, who has been in the limelight since he jumped into the cruise drug bust case controversy, participated at a ‘meet the press’ event in Pune organised by Pune Union of Working Journalists.

“Mamata Didi is on a Maharashtra tour and she will meet Pawar sahab tomorrow at 3 pm. It’s a goodwill visit, following which she will address the press and inform the public about the discussions,” said Malik, seen as a close aide of Pawar.

Responding to questions about the Trinamool Congress chief trying to displace Congress from its position of principle Opposition party using various tactics — including poaching of Congress’ MLAs as it did in Meghalaya recently — Malik said every party has a right to make efforts to expand its base, but it’s impossible to organise an opposition to the BJP by keeping Congress out.

“TMC is expanding outside Bengal and it’s the right of every political party. However, we believe that a united Opposition front is not possible excluding Congress. Pawar sahab has clarified this several times,” said Malik.

Responding to a question on accusations of corruption against Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Malik said most were politically motivated and the “truth will emerge soon”.

“The accusations against (former minister) Anil Deshmukh were politically motivated. The whole Antilla bomb scare episode was planned by Parambir Singh and Sachin Waze. They kept the minister in the dark about the initial investigations and gave misleading information. Even after the murder of Mansukh Hiren, wrong information was conveyed to the ministry. There’s a commission which is inquiring into this and truth will soon emerge,” said Malik, adding that the way the Union government was using central agencies such as CBI, NCB and ED to target the Opposition parties was no secret to anyone.

