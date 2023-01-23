Sharad Pawar inaugurates 300-bed Medicover Hospital

NCP chief Sharad Pawar inaugurated a 300-bed Medicover Hospital in Bhosari on Saturday and praised the availability of advanced treatment closer to patients’ home.

“Your doctor is the most important individual contact for day-to-day healthcare services for all members of your family. Medicover Hospital brings you with an excellent medical infrastructure and knowledgeable specialists available within the Pune city limits where people can now access advanced treatment without having to travel elsewhere. This development not only saves patients’ time and money but also ensures that they get quality care without any compromises,” Pawar said, while highlighting the importance of healthcare and its accessibility for all sections of society in Pune.

Present during the hospital launch were Dr Prabhakar Kore, chairman, KLE Society, Belagavi; Shrirang Barne, MP; Mahesh Landge, MLA; Fredrick Stenmo, Global Chairman of Medicover Group; Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman of Medicover Hospitals, India and P Hari Krishna, ED Of Medicover Hospitals; John Stubbington, Global CEO Medicover Hospitals; Erik Malmberg, Swedish Council; Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Vice Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth; Mahantesh S Koujalgi, president of KLE Society at Bhosari.

Speaking during the launch, Dr G Anil Krishna, Chairman & Medical Director of Medicover Hospitals, said, “The expanded healthcare services in Pune will also mean that the community has access to a higher level of expertise and experience when it comes to medical diagnosis and treatment. We intend to raise awareness within individuals for timely detection of diseases and ailments by organizing health screening camps in local communities.”

Dr Prabhakar Kore, chairman, KLE Society, Belagavi, said: “We are committed to improving medical services in order to ensure that they can be obtained to all who require them, without regard for their race, religion or social hierarchy.”

The Medicover hospital is equipped with modern medical technology and offers a range of services from primary to secondary care. The facility also houses an outpatient department and specialized clinics for Cardiology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics and Gynaecology. It will also provide 24×7 emergency services and ambulance services to nearby areas, said a release.