Sharad Pawar stable, likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a Pune hospital on Monday for a health check-up and medical observation after a bout of cough.

By: Express News Service
1 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Sharad Pawar health updateNCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar
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NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is recovering well and is set to be discharged soon from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was admitted on Monday evening for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of chest pain.

Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman, and managing trustee of the hospital, said a team of doctors reviewed the 85-year-old veteran leader’s health condition.

“He is stable and the pain has subsided. He is doing well and his discharge is likely tomorrow,” Dr Grant said.

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Doctors described the pain as pleuritic pain, a sharp, stabbing, or burning chest pain that can worsen on coughing, sneezing, or laughing.

Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP and Pawar’s daughter, wrote on X that her father was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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