Sharad Pawar stable, likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is recovering well and is set to be discharged soon from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was admitted on Monday evening for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of chest pain.

Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman, and managing trustee of the hospital, said a team of doctors reviewed the 85-year-old veteran leader’s health condition.

“He is stable and the pain has subsided. He is doing well and his discharge is likely tomorrow,” Dr Grant said.

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Doctors described the pain as pleuritic pain, a sharp, stabbing, or burning chest pain that can worsen on coughing, sneezing, or laughing.