Sharad Pawar’s health improving, discharge likely in 2 days: Ruby Hall Clinic

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s health is improving steadily, authorities at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said on Wednesday. Based on his current progress, doctors are planning to discharge him within the next two days, subject to continued recovery.

“His vital parameters remain within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and reassuring,” Dr Simon Grant, physician and trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, adding that Pawar is stable.

The veteran leader was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday following chest congestion.

“The chest congestion observed at the time of admission is responding very well to treatment, and recovery is progressing smoothly. The condition is attributed to physical stress and fatigue, particularly due to his recent extensive travel and frequent public interactions,” Dr Grant said.