‘Giving shocks in phases’: Sharad Pawar attacks PM Modi over staggered fuel price rise

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies, claiming that the Centre’s handling of fuel prices is deliberately staggered to minimise immediate public backlash while steadily eating into household budgets.

“They are increasing these rates continuously, and all of this is impacting the household expenses of the common man today,” said Pawar in Baramati.

“Initially, the Prime Minister said that we would keep inflation under control. But ‘controlled’ means giving shocks in phases—that is his formula. The ruling party will realise the political cost of this at the right time,” Pawar added.

Pawar is slated to visit the areas in Baramati affected by unseasonal rain.