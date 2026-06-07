‘Giving shocks in phases’: Sharad Pawar attacks PM Modi over staggered fuel price rise

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Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies, claiming that the Centre’s handling of fuel prices is deliberately staggered to minimise immediate public backlash while steadily eating into household budgets.
“They are increasing these rates continuously, and all of this is impacting the household expenses of the common man today,” said Pawar in Baramati.
“Initially, the Prime Minister said that we would keep inflation under control. But ‘controlled’ means giving shocks in phases—that is his formula. The ruling party will realise the political cost of this at the right time,” Pawar added.
Pawar is slated to visit the areas in Baramati affected by unseasonal rain.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar visited various parts of the city early this morning to inspect the situation.
During her visit, she personally inspected the affected areas and sought information from administrative officials and office-bearers. Emphasising the importance of city beautification and environmental conservation, she instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary precautions to avoid such damage in the future.
Prioritising the safety of citizens, she also directed immediate clearance of fallen trees, restoration of smooth traffic flow, and the implementation of necessary relief measures in the affected areas.
Her son Jay Pawar also inspected the affected areas today and reviewed the situation. During the visit, he instructed the authorities to take immediate action to ensure the public’s commute is not hindered by fallen trees along the roads. He interacted with the citizens in the affected areas to understand their difficulties.
Jay Pawar directed the administration to work on a war footing to clear the roads for smooth traffic and to implement all necessary measures to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience, the NCP said in a release.