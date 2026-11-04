NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital

Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic with complaints of chest pain.

By: Express News Service
1 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 01:27 PM IST
Sharad Pawar health update Sharad Pawar dischargedNCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo)
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NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning. He had been admitted on Monday evening following complaints of chest pain.

“He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai,” said Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman, and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

The 85-year-old Nationalist Congress Party veteran was admitted to the hospital for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain—a sharp, stabbing, or burning chest pain that can worsen on coughing, sneezing, or laughing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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