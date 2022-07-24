Pawar criticises historian Purandare for ‘injustice’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised late historian Babasaheb Purandare for the latter’s “injustice” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his writings.

“I do not agree with the writings of Babasaheb Purandare on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s speeches, writings and books were unjust to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Pawar said at an event organised to release Shrimant Kokate’s book, Shivcharitra Ani Vicharpravah, in Pune on Saturday.

Criticising Purandare for linking Swami Ramdas and Dadoji Konddev with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, Pawar said, “What was the role of Ramdas Swami and Dadoji Konddev in Shivaji Maharaj’s life and his achievement… They and others were deliberately linked with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.”

Pawar said it was Jijamata who provided direction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, and not Dadoji Konddev.

Criticising those who scripted “wrong history”, Pawar said,”Some wrote facts about Shivaji Maharaj’s life and times but others wrote false history. But writers like Shrimant Kokate and Govind Pansare have documented facts…”.