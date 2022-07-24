Pawar criticises historian Purandare for ‘injustice’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

July 24, 2022 12:25:21 am
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised late historian Babasaheb Purandare for the latter’s “injustice” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his writings.
“I do not agree with the writings of Babasaheb Purandare on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s speeches, writings and books were unjust to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Pawar said at an event organised to release Shrimant Kokate’s book, Shivcharitra Ani Vicharpravah, in Pune on Saturday.
Criticising Purandare for linking Swami Ramdas and Dadoji Konddev with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, Pawar said, “What was the role of Ramdas Swami and Dadoji Konddev in Shivaji Maharaj’s life and his achievement… They and others were deliberately linked with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.”
Pawar said it was Jijamata who provided direction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, and not Dadoji Konddev.
Subscriber Only Stories
Criticising those who scripted “wrong history”, Pawar said,”Some wrote facts about Shivaji Maharaj’s life and times but others wrote false history. But writers like Shrimant Kokate and Govind Pansare have documented facts…”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
School fee hike: Fee Revision Committee should consider ‘reasonable surplus’ to be borne by schools, says HC
Mumbai: Realtor duped of Rs 3.12 cr, 3 arrested
Khotachiwadi exhibition offers a peek into Mumbai’s heritage precinct dating back 200 years
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame
‘Damaging impact on society’: HC rejects plea of parent booked for assaulting headmaster
Mumbai: Man held for killing neighbour in Dharavi
Pothole-free roads in 2 years, promises BMC
Spa owners’ body moves HC against ‘illegal’ raids by police
Loyalists throng Aaditya rallies, say Shiv Sainiks still with Thackerays
NCP, Cong ask govt: Why the rush to transfer probes
Over 50% of state’s cases in 4 districts, prioritise disposal of cases, says Gujarat HC Chief Justice
Hamza Sharif to be ‘trustee’ Punjab province CM till Monday, rules Pakistan’s Supreme Court