Vehicle in Sharad Pawar’s convoy flips onto its side, NCP chief’s car passes safely

A police vehicle, which was part of the convoy of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, flipped onto its side near Khandala in Pune district on Monday. The NCP leader’s vehicle managed to pass away safely.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the police jeep turned on its side and hit the median. The cop who was driving the jeep sustained minor injuries, an officer from the state highway police said.

In a separate accident, two persons were killed and four others were injured after a container truck hit three vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district.

The of the container truck lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles, around 70 kilometers from Pune. The truck then turned on its side, further holding up the traffic for at least an hour.

Inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar of Khopoli police station said, “Two persons in a car were killed on the spot and four more have sustained injuries. The container truck has hit and damaged three vehicles. The driver has said that he lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure. We are investigating the case. The injured are being treated in the hospital.”

