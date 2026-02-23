Sharad Pawar clinically stable, showing steady improvement: doctors

Sharad Pawar was hospitalised for mild dehydration at Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday

By: Express News Service
PuneUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 07:17 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad PawarNationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (Source: FB)
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (85) is clinically stable and showing steady improvement, doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic said on Monday.

Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said Pawar has started taking oral fluids and a light diet. “Mr Pawar’s vital parameters remain within normal limits,” Dr Grant said.

He added that Pawar continues to receive supportive care and will remain under observation for the next two days. “This is to ensure complete recovery and adequate rest,” he further said.

Pawar was hospitalised for mild dehydration at Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday. Earlier, he had been admitted to the same hospital for chest congestion on February 9 and was discharged on February 14 after recovery.

During his previous hospitalisation, family members had told the media that Pawar had been following a very hectic schedule and was physically exhausted.

